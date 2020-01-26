Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Dozens pulled from rubble as Turkey quake toll hits 35

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 14:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 14:47 IST
UPDATE 1-Dozens pulled from rubble as Turkey quake toll hits 35
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Rescue teams working through the night pulled 45 people from collapsed buildings, Turkey's disaster authority said on Sunday, as the death toll from a powerful earthquake in the country's east rose to 35. Rescuers operating in sub-zero temperatures used drills, mechanical diggers, and their bare hands to continue the search for survivors at three sites in Elazig province, where the magnitude 6.8 quake struck on Friday evening.

It killed 31 people there and four in the neighboring province of Malatya, and was followed by more than 700 aftershocks, Disaster and Emergency Authority AFAD said on Sunday. More than 1,600 sustained injuries. Broadcast footage showed a 35-year-old woman and her infant daughter emerging from rubble in the Mustafa Pasa district of Elazig, some 550 km (340 miles) east of the capital Ankara.

Rescuers who heard their screams took several hours to reach them in temperatures as low as -4 degrees Celsius (24.8°F), state media said. The woman's husband was among those who died. AFAD said search and rescue operations were still underway at three different sites in Elazig.

Other provinces sent thousands of emergency workers to support rescue efforts, which were also supplemented by hundreds of volunteers, officials said. Tents, beds, and blankets were provided to shelter those displaced by the quake. AFAD urged residents not to return to damaged buildings because of the potential risk of collapse. It said officials had identified 645 heavily damaged and 76 collapsed buildings in the two provinces.

President Tayyip Erdogan said steel-framed houses would be rapidly built in the region to provide housing for displaced residents. Speaking on Saturday during a visit to Elazig and Malatya, he called the quake a test for Turkey. The country has a history of powerful earthquakes. More than 17,000 people were killed in August 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude quake struck Izmit, a city southeast of Istanbul.

In 2011 a quake in the eastern city of Van killed more than 500.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 11-Hong Kong bans entry of visitors from China virus province

Residents of Chinas Hubei province, where the new coronavirus outbreak was first reported, will be banned from entering Hong Kong from Monday as China tries to halt the rapid spread of the outbreak. Chinas Cabinet also announced it will ext...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 26

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday - - - -COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday game coverage Virginia at Wake Forest, noon No. 17 Maryland at Indiana, 1 p.m. No. 11 Michigan State at Minnesota, 3 p.m. South Florida at No. 25 Houston, 3 ...

Soccer-Third-tier Shrewsbury hit back to hold Liverpool in Cup

Premier League leaders Liverpool were given a huge scare by third-tier Shrewsbury Town as they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away in a pulsating FA Cup fourth round tie on Sunday. A much-changed Liverpool appeared to be cruising in...

Navy's Commodore Jyotin Raina awarded Nao Sena Medal for operational preparedness post Pulwama

Commodore Jyotin Raina of the Indian Navy has been awarded the Nao Sena Medal gallantry for ensuring that the Western Fleet was ready to meet operational tasks within a very rapid time frame post the Pulwama attack in February last year, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020