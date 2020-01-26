Fifteen gendarmes killed in attack on Mali camp: source

Fifteen members of Mali's security forces died in a jihadist assault on Sunday at a camp in the center of the country, military and local sources said. "At least 15 Malian militaries were killed Sunday in the Sokolo military camp during an attack by terrorists," a Malian military source told AFP.

"The military killed were all gendarmes," a local lawmaker said.

