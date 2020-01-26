Left Menu
Indians across the world celebrate 71st Republic Day

  • Updated: 26-01-2020 20:20 IST
Thousands of Indians across the world enthusiastically celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday and participated in various cultural events with unfurling of the tricolour and singing of the national anthem. Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu led the Indian community during the celebrations at the India House on Sunday.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, along with his wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa, joined the Indian diaspora to celebrate the day organised by the Indian High Commission at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall in Colombo on Saturday. "I would like to wish the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and people of India a very Happy 71st Republic Day," Rajapaksa tweeted.

The High Commission of India in Canberra, Australia, organised the event at the India House. Celebrations to mark the day were also organised by the Consulate Generals of India in Sydney and Melbourne.

"Consulate General of India Melbourne wishes you all a very #HappyRepublicDay2020. Big 'Thank You' to everyone for celebrating this day with us," it tweeted. The Indian High Commission in Pakistan celebrated the day with Charge d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia hoisting the tricolour and reading out President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

"High Commission of India in Pakistan celebrated the 71st Republic Day with great enthusiasm and joy," the Indian High Commission in Pakistan tweeted. "A cultural program presented by members of the High Commission of India in Pakistan enthralled the audience. The performances brought out the beauty, diversity and the idea of India contained in the Constitution," it said.

Over 800 people in the Netherlands participated in the Republic Day celebrations organised at the residence of the Ambassador of India to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony in Wassenaar. The program witnessed the largest gathering of the Indian diaspora, including members of the Surinam-Hindustani community and friends of India who came together to celebrate the day.

In Bangladesh, Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das unfurled the national flag and read out President Kovind's address. "Young Children from the Indian Community presented a cultural program. Members of the Indian Community participated in large numbers," the Indian High Commission in Dhaka tweeted.

The Mahar regimental band of the Indian Army, which was specially flown in for the occasion, played the national anthem, a press release issued by the mission said. In Nepal, members of the Indian community, friends of India and officials participated in the Republic Day celebrations at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Indian Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla hoisted the national flag and read out the President's message as he joined the Indian community during the Republic Day celebrations at the Embassy in Tel Aviv. "71st #RepublicDayIndia brings sunny weather to #TelAviv," the Indian Embassy tweeted.

"Amb Sanjeev Singla unfurled the tricolour, read the message of the President of India & spoke about growing #IndiaIsrael partnership in areas of #innovation #startups #agriculture #I4f #culture #tourism," it tweeted. The Republic Day celebrations at the Indian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, started with unfurling of the national flag. High Commissioner Jaideep Sarkar read out President Kovind's message to Indians and friends of India who took part in the program.

Indian Ambassador to Maldives Sunjay Sudhir hoisted the national flag and led the Indian community to celebrate the day. Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid took to Twitter to extend greetings on the occasion, saying may the special friendship between the two countries continue to prosper.

Members of the Indian community in New Zealand took part in the Republic Day celebrations organised by the Indian High Commission in Wellington. Hundreds of Indian expatriates took part in cultural events organised by the Indian missions in the UAE.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor hoisted the national flag at the embassy premises in Abu Dhabi. Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul hoisted the flag at the Indian Consulate.

The Indian Embassy in Japan also organised a cultural program to mark the day. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in China on Friday cancelled the Republic Day ceremony in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

