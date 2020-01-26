Hong Kong to ban entry of people from virus outbreak province

Hong Kong's government said on Sunday it will ban residents of China's Hubei province, where the new coronavirus outbreak was first reported, or people who have visited Hubei in the past 14 days from entering the city from Monday.

The rule does not apply to Hong Kong residents, it added in a statement, without giving an end date to the ban.

