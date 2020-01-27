China will ensure ample supplies to Wuhan's markets, ensure price stability, Premier Li says
China will ensure ample supplies to Wuhan's markets and maintain price stability, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday during a visit to Wuhan, centre of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 80 people in China and infected more than 2,700, CCTV state television reported.
Li went to the city to inspect efforts to contain the epidemic and spoke with patients and medical staff.
