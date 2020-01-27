Temple vandalised in Pak's Sindh province; FIR registered against 4 persons

Four unidentified persons vandalized a temple in a village in Pakistan's Sindh province following which a case was registered against them, according to a media report on Monday. The Mata Deval Bhittani temple in a village near Thar's Chhachro town in Sindh province was vandalized by four men on Sunday night, Dawn newspaper reported.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on Monday against the four men, the paper said. The police were looking for the culprits and had sought help from "local experts" who were examining the footprints of the miscreants to identify them, Chhachro Station House Officer Hussain Bux Rajar said.

The Special Assistant to Sindh chief minister on human rights, Advocate Veerji Kolhi, said that the miscreants had meant to disturb communal peace in the area and urged people of all communities to stay calm. He promised that those responsible will be brought to justice.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.

The majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions, and language with their Muslim fellows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

