Left Menu
Development News Edition

Green groups push for IMO to ban low sulphur marine fuel in Arctic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 19:50 IST
Green groups push for IMO to ban low sulphur marine fuel in Arctic
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Green groups on Monday called for a ban on the use of new low sulfur fuel in the Arctic region, citing research showing that blends of the marine fuel contributed to highly polluting black carbon emissions in the environment. Since the start of this year, the United Nations shipping agency the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has banned ships from using fuels with a sulfur content above 0.5%, compared with 3.5% previously, in the biggest shake-up for the oil and shipping industries in decades.

The regulations, known as IMO 2020, are aimed at improving human health by reducing air pollution. Only ships fitted with sulfur-cleaning devices known as scrubbers will be allowed to continue burning high-sulfur fuel. Shipowners can also opt for cleaner fuels such as liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Germany and Finland submitted a paper on the Artic to the IMO last year showing that new blends of marine fuels with 0.5% sulfur content can contain a large percentage of aromatic compounds, which have a direct impact on black carbon emissions. It is the first time that a link between blends of low sulfur fuel and black carbon -- the product of incomplete combustion of carbon-based fuels and a contributor to climate change -- has been raised in the context of the IMO.

Sian Prior, lead advisor with the Clean Arctic Alliance, a coalition of non-governmental organizations working for a ban on heavy fuel oil from Arctic shipping, said if the IMO did not take immediate action on the use of very low sulfur fuel oil it "would lead to a massive increase in black carbon emissions, and this will both accelerate the melting of Arctic sea ice and have a major impact on earth's climate". The Alliance called for an immediate switch to distillate fuels for ships in the Arctic and sought clarification on how low sulfur fuel blends were developed for IMO 2020.

An IMO spokesperson said the next session of its sub-committee on pollution prevention and response in February would discuss the submissions, including the impact on the Arctic of black carbon emissions. The IMO has been looking at how to measure and report on black carbon emissions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles as virus fears hit travel, growth stocks

Wall Streets main indexes fell more than 1 on Monday as investors worried about the economic fallout of a virus outbreak in China that has prompted the country to extend the Lunar New Year holidays and businesses to close some operations. T...

UPDATE 1-There's something else at stake in Trump impeachment: control of U.S. Senate

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial may not result in his removal from office, but it could help determine whether his Republicans retain control of the Senate in the November congressional elections. For the handful of senators who f...

Brazil downpour displaces 30,000, bracing for more rain

Over 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains in southeast Brazil that also killed 54 people and left 18 missings. The storms in recent days caused floods and landslides, submerging entire neighborhoods and sending homes tumbling do...

Woman raped, rod inserted in her private parts; accused held

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts by a man in the Pardi area here, police said on Monday. The gruesome incident took place on January 21 and the accused, Yogilal Rahangdale 52, was arr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020