Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Person in Japan who has not visited Wuhan contracts coronavirus - minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 14:37 IST
UPDATE 1-Person in Japan who has not visited Wuhan contracts coronavirus - minister
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@KatsunobuKato1)

Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said a person in Japan who had not visited Wuhan has contracted the new coronavirus, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.

The infected person is a tour bus driver in his 60s in the city of Nara, Kyodo said. Health Ministry officials were not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief assures China all necessary help to contain coronavirus outbreak

The World Health Organisation WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Tuesday assured Beijing all necessary help to contain the coronavirus outbreak as he asked the global community to remain calm and not to overreact in the wake of the e...

Abhijit Banerjee conferred D Litt by alma mater

Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee was on Tuesday conferred the honorary D Litt by his alma mater Calcutta University at its annual convocation here. The acclaimed economist, who was bestowed the D Litt honoris causa by CU Vice-chance...

Checkpoints, exclusion zones and quarantine: reporting the coronavirus

A transparent plastic bag dropped at the door of my Shanghai apartment contained a handful of surgical masks along with a friendly notice informing me that I was under home quarantine for two weeks.The reason I had briefly been inside the w...

High-altitude areas of HP receive fresh snowfall

High-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist destinations of Shimla, Kufri, Manali and Dalhousie, witnessed fresh snowfall on Tuesday, the meteorological MeT department. The maximum temperatures decreased by four to five notch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020