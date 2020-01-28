Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-India, Bangladesh eye evacuating citizens from China coronavirus epicentre

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 17:20 IST
UPDATE 1-India, Bangladesh eye evacuating citizens from China coronavirus epicentre
Representatative Image Image Credit: ANI

India and Bangladesh said on Tuesday they are working on evacuating their citizens from China's Wuhan, the epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 100 people.

Indian state airline Air India was on standby to evacuate an estimated 250 Indians from Wuhan in Hubei province, local media reported earlier. "We have begun the process to prepare for the evacuation of Indian nationals affected by the situation arising out of Corona-2019 virus outbreak in Hubei Province, China," Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

He said Indian authorities were working out the logistics of moving people out of the city of 11 million people that are under lockdown. In Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Abdul Momen said talks were underway to bring back Bangladeshi citizens from China.

The death toll from the virus rose to 106 on Tuesday as authorities scrambled globally to curb its spread and U.S. health authorities advised travelers to avoid all non-essential travel to China. A growing number of countries have said they will evacuate their citizens from Wuhan. The virus has infected thousands of people in China and spread to more than a dozen countries, including the United States.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus yet in India, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday, adding authorities were screening suspected patients in multiple cities. All hospitals had been asked to keep those suspected to have the virus in isolation wards, he added. "We are taking all precautions against it," said Vardhan. Seven major airports in India including New Delhi and Mumbai were screening all passengers coming into India from China.

No one in Bangladesh has been found to have the virus yet either, Bangladeshi Health Minister Zahid Maleque told reporter, but the government was prepared if infections surfaced. More than 400 Bangladeshi citizens, mostly students, are stranded in Wuhan under the lockdown. Many took to social media to urge Bangladeshi authorities to evacuate them.

Momen, the Bangladeshi foreign minister, told reporters that the government was keeping a close watch on people coming in Bangladesh from China. "We are keeping their records so that we can track them if something goes wrong," he said.

Officially known as "2019-nCoV", the coronavirus can cause pneumonia, but it is too early to know just how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaabars the snow leopard makes new friends after brush with death

Partly blinded by shotgun pellets still lodged in his head, Jaabars the snow leopard licks his paw inside a rescue shelter cage after life-saving surgery. The two-year-old cat was taken in by a Kyrgyzstan charity in mid-January after his re...

UPDATE 1-South African Airways gets 3.5 bln rand emergency funding from state-owned bank

Cash-strapped state carrier South African Airways SAA will receive 3.5 billion rands 244 million of emergency funding from the government-owned Development Bank of Southern Africa, the airlines business rescue practitioners said on Tuesday....

Official: Remains of 2 US troops recovered from Afghan site

Washington, Jan 28 AP A US defence official says the United States has recovered the remains of two American service members killed in the crash of an Air Force plane in Afghanistan. They were the only two people aboard the Air Force E-11A ...

UK court hears India's appeal in extradition case of couple facing murder charges of adopted son

The High Court in England on Tuesday heard the Indian governments appeal for the extradition of a UK-based couple to face charges of murder of their adopted son in India to claim his life insurance payout. Arti Dhir and her husband Kaval Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020