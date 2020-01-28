Left Menu
Development News Edition

50 killed in militia clashes in C. Africa town

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangui
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 17:55 IST
50 killed in militia clashes in C. Africa town
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Clashes between rival armed groups in Bria, a strategic town in the eastern Central African Republic, have left dozens dead, a senior official said on Tuesday. "There is about 50 dead. Some bodies were immediately buried by relatives, so it is difficult to give a precise figure," said the prefect of Haute-Kotto department, Evariste Binguinidji.

After mediation with UN peacekeeping forces sent to the area, "the town is calm. The armed groups have withdrawn their men from the town center and displaced people have started to return," he said. The clashes are the latest test to a nearly year-old agreement aimed at bringing peace to the CAR.

Deeply impoverished despite its mineral wealth, the CAR has been in the grip of militia violence since 2013. More than two-thirds of the former French colony lies in the hands of armed groups, who typically claim ethnic or religious affiliations and often fight over mineral resources.

Bria is the main town in a diamond-rich region. Violence erupted there at the weekend between "ethnic groups", the spokesman for the UN peacekeeping force in CAR, Vladimir Monteiro said on Sunday.

It followed a local split several months ago within a militia called the Popular Front for the Rebirth of the Central African Republic (FPRC), several sources in Bria said. On one side are members of the Runga ethnic group, including the FPRC's military chief Abdoulaye Hissene and several of his officers, and local members of the Gula and Kara groups on the other, they said.

"The Gula and Kara alliance has taken over almost all of the town. There are bodies in all the streets. The town center is empty. All the Runga have fled," an aid worker contacted by AFP on Sunday said. The head of the CAR Red Cross, Antoine Mbaobogo, said the figure of around 50 dead given by the prefect "seems credible to me." As of Monday, there had been a toll of 35 dead and 17 wounded, Mbaobogo told AFP.

Violence flared last week at Birao, a key town in the northeast straddling the road to neighboring Sudan, between the FPRC and a group called the Movement of Central African Liberators for Justice (MLCJ), which is mainly drawn from the Kara community. Both groups had joined other militias in Khartoum last February 6 to sign a peace agreement with the government.

The deal reduced but did not end, the country's chronic violence. More than a quarter of the CAR's population have fled their homes since the start of the civil conflict in 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-NFL-As baseball loosens grip on CBD, former football players urge NFL to follow

In the bone-crunching, muscle-wrenching sport of football, staying on the field when injured is a challenging priority for NFL players.And with another major U.S. sports league opening the door to allow players to use marijuana and associat...

UPDATE 1-U.S. recovers remains from Afghanistan plane crash, verifying identities -official

The United States on Tuesday recovered the remains of individuals from a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan and was in the process of confirming their identities, a U.S. defense official said on Tuesday. On Monday, the U.S. ...

Jaabars the snow leopard makes new friends after brush with death

Partly blinded by shotgun pellets still lodged in his head, Jaabars the snow leopard licks his paw inside a rescue shelter cage after life-saving surgery. The two-year-old cat was taken in by a Kyrgyzstan charity in mid-January after his re...

UPDATE 1-South African Airways gets 3.5 bln rand emergency funding from state-owned bank

Cash-strapped state carrier South African Airways SAA will receive 3.5 billion rands 244 million of emergency funding from the government-owned Development Bank of Southern Africa, the airlines business rescue practitioners said on Tuesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020