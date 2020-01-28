Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moderate quake shakes western Turkey, no injuries reported )

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 18:32 IST
Moderate quake shakes western Turkey, no injuries reported )
Representative image Image Credit:

A moderate earthquake shook buildings in western Turkey on Tuesday, sending people running into the streets for safety, Turkish media reports said. Authorities said there were no immediate reports of any injury or major damage. The quake came just four days after a strong earthquake struck eastern Turkey on Friday, toppling buildings and causing 41 deaths. More than 1,600 people were also hurt in the 6.8-magnitude quake.

Turkey's emergency and disaster management agency, AFAD, said Tuesday's quake measured 4.8 and was centered near the town of Kirkagac, in Manisa province. It occurred at 2:26 pm (1126 GMT) at a depth of 6.99 kilometers (4.34 miles). The Istanbul-based Kandilli seismology center said the quake measured 5.1. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters there were no initial reports of damage or injuries. Turkish media said the quake was felt in Istanbul and Izmir.

In Manisa, people ran out into the streets in panic when they felt the shaking, private NTV television said. An abandoned house collapsed in one village near Kirkagac, the station reported. Earthquakes are frequent in Turkey, which sits atop two major fault lines. Manisa was hit by a magnitude 5.4 earthquake on Jan. 22 which caused a few derelict structures to collapse.

Turkey's worst quake in decades came in 1999, when a pair of strong earthquakes struck northwest Turkey, killing around 18,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No four-day Tests, chances of results more in five days: Gatting

Former England captain Mike Gatting on Tuesday joined cricketers opposing the idea of four-day Tests, insisting that chances of results are more in five days. Many notable names including Sachin Tendulkar, India skipper Virat Kohli, Sri Lan...

Ease of doing business: 149 of 187 reforms proposed by Centre implemented in JK

Out of 187 reforms proposed by the Centre under the ease of doing business programme, 149 have been implemented so far in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said. It was conveyed at a meeting convened by Manoj K...

Don't support those encouraging violence: Vice-Prez to youth

Dont support those encouraging violence Vice-Prez to youth Hyderabad, Jan 28 PTIVice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged youth not to support those encouraging violence as such elements were anti-people working against the inte...

UNICEF representative meets J&K LG, briefs him about programmes

UNICEF representative in India Yasmin Ali Haque on Tuesday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan, an official said. Haque briefed the LG about the welfare programmes of UNICEF and their execut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020