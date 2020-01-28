Syrian regime forces storm key rebel-held town: monitor
Beirut, Jan 28 (AFP) Syrian regime forces on Tuesday stormed Maaret al-Numan, a rebel-held town of symbolic and strategic importance in the country's last major opposition bastion, a war monitor said.
Maaret al-Numan in the northwestern province of Idlib "is fully encircled and regime forces have started to storm a western section of the town," which is mostly deserted after months of bombardment, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. (AFP)
