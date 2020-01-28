Left Menu
UPDATE 1-South African Airways gets 3.5 bln rand emergency funding from state-owned bank

  • Cape Town
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 20:34 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 20:10 IST
UPDATE 1-South African Airways gets 3.5 bln rand emergency funding from state-owned bank
Representative Image

Cash-strapped state carrier South African Airways (SAA) will receive 3.5 billion rands ($244 million) of emergency funding from the government-owned Development Bank of Southern Africa, the airline's business rescue practitioners said on Tuesday.

SAA is fighting for its survival after it entered a form of bankruptcy protection in December and canceled some flights because of cash shortages. "We can confirm that the Development Bank of Southern Africa has committed 3.5 billion rands in funding to the SAA Practitioners, with an immediate draw-down of 2 billion rands," the team overseeing SAA's bankruptcy-protected restructuring said.

"Funding for the restructuring phase after the business plan is adopted is being considered by potential funders," the practitioners said. SAA has not made a profit since 2011, surviving instead on more than 20 billion rands in bailouts over the last three years. That has put the country's credit rating and investor confidence under increasing pressure.

The new year saw SAA anxiously awaiting 2 billion rands of emergency cash promised to it by the government when the airline entered bankruptcy protection. But Finance Minister Tito Mboweni stalled, insisting the bailout be done in a way that avoids increasing the country's budget deficit.

The wrangling has hurt President Cyril Ramaphosa's mission to revive flagging economic growth and restore foreign investment. The DBSA said it would release a statement outlining details of the funding. SAA did not respond to phone calls and text messages from Reuters requesting comment.

($1 = 14.3325 rand)

