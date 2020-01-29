UK advises against 'all but essential' travel to mainland China after coronavirus outbreak
Britain on Tuesday advised against 'all but essential' travel to mainland China excluding Hong Kong and Macau due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
"The FCO continue to advise against all travel to Hubei Province, and now advise against all but essential travel to the rest of mainland China (not including Hong Kong and Macao)", UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
