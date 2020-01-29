Earthquake of magnitude 7.3 strikes northwest of Jamaica's Lucea

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 has struck 117 kilometers northwest of the coastal town of Lucea in Jamaica, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday.

The quake was at a depth of about 10 kilometers, according https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/pt20028001/executive to USGS.

