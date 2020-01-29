Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-United cancels flights to China as Facebook, others avoid travel on virus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 01:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 00:59 IST
UPDATE 2-United cancels flights to China as Facebook, others avoid travel on virus fears
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

United Airlines Holdings Inc is cancelling some flights to China as Facebook Inc and other global companies restrict travel to the country, with concerns over a flu-like virus deepening. The coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China has killed 106 people in the Asian country and spread across the world, rattling financial markets.

The United States warned on Monday that Americans should reconsider visiting all of China, while South Korea elevated its travel warning on Tuesday, advising its citizens to stay away. Facebook became the first major U.S. company to announce a travel suspension after the U.S. government's warning, saying it had asked employees to halt non-essential travel to mainland China and to work from home if they had traveled there.

Chicago-based United said it was suspending 24 U.S. flights to Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8. due to a significant drop in demand. Europe's biggest bank, HSBC, banned all staff travel to Chinese-ruled Hong Kong for two weeks and to mainland China until further notice, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The British-based lender, which has the largest presence among foreign banks in China, also asked staff who have recently visited the country to undergo a self-imposed 14-day quarantine. U.S. rival Goldman Sachs imposed similar measures, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

In South Korea, home appliances maker LG Electronics Inc put a complete ban on travel to China and has advised employees on business trips in the country to return home as quickly as possible, a company spokeswoman said. South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said it was urging employees to avoid all non-essential travel to China, while banking group Standard Chartered restricted travel to both mainland China and Hong Kong.

In Germany, auto supplier Webasto, which has 11 sites in China, including in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, has halted all corporate travel to and from China following the virus and the infection of an employee. Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd said it recommended employees avoid travel to China, while Nissan Motor Co said it plans to evacuate its Japanese staff and their families in Wuhan via a government-chartered flight.

FALLING TRAVEL DEMAND Aside from United, other airlines said they were adjusting schedules as companies reassessed the risk of travel to China.

South Korean budget carrier Air Seoul said it will halt all flights to China, while Taiwan's China Airlines announced a further rescheduling of its flights to China from Friday to Feb. 10, cancelling five flights and rearranging the schedules of others. Taiwan's Eva Airways also said some flights to China may be cancelled.

Germany's Lufthansa said on Monday bookings for its flights to and from China were slightly subdued due to the coronavirus outbreak. Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said it was reducing overnight layovers for crew at all points in mainland China as much as possible, resulting in some changes to its flight schedule.

International SOS, a medical and travel security services firm that advises companies on travel, said its guidance for now was that business travel to China outside Hubei could continue. But this could be updated if there were major flight cancellations throughout China and more disruptions to ground transport, including rail, International SOS Regional Security Director James Robertson said.

"Many of our clients have chosen to defer or cancel upcoming travel based on their own individual assessments," Robertson said. "If people do choose to travel they need flexible itineraries accounting for extra time for temperature and health screenings."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alexander Zverev cruises to Australian Open semifinal

German tennis player Alexander Zverev on Wednesday progressed to the semifinals of the Australian Open. Zverev outclassed Switzerlands Stan Wawrinka 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal.The German dropped only one set ...

Papua New Guinea bans travellers from all 'Asian ports'

Papua New Guinea shut air and seaports to all foreign travelers coming from Asia on Wednesday, in a desperate bid to prevent the deadly coronavirus from reaching the impoverished Melanesian nation. In a note to airlines and boat operators, ...

Trump's plan indicates a great waste of Palestinians rights - Arab League

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Wednesday that the first reading of U.S. President Donald Trumps Middle East peace plan indicates a great waste of legitimate rights of Palestinians.However, the Arab League is studyin...

IMF calls for vigilance after a strong year for risky assets

Policymakers should continue to monitor the buildup of financial vulnerabilities and take steps to address them where appropriate, in order to reduce the chance that such vulnerabilities may amplify adverse impact of shocks to the global ec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020