Japan plane evacuating citizens arrives Tokyo from virus-hit Wuhan
A chartered plane carrying 206 Japanese nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, arrived at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Wednesday, as the death toll from the new strain rose to 132.
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday that 650 Japanese citizens were hoping to come home, and the government was making arrangements for additional flights.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has stressed that the government will explore all possible measures to bring back all those citizens who want to return to Japan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Wuhan
- Toshimitsu Motegi
- Shinzo Abe
- Japanese
- China
- Tokyo
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-China says second person dies in Wuhan pneumonia outbreak
China says second person dies in Wuhan pneumonia outbreak
Health News Roundup: Wuhan pneumonia outbreak; vaping-related deaths rise and more
Man with mystery virus quarantined in Nepal after returning from Wuhan
UPDATE 4-China says 17 new cases in virus outbreak, Wuhan to restrict large gatherings