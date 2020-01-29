Left Menu
Development News Edition

Devastating Brazil rains likely spared most of Minas coffee fields

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 19:48 IST
Devastating Brazil rains likely spared most of Minas coffee fields
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The devastating rains that triggered landslides and flooding in Brazil's Minas Gerais state over the past week and brought more than 50 deaths apparently did not cause much damage to coffee fields in the world's largest production region.

According to analysts, researchers and coffee cooperatives, despite the high death toll and heavy damage to urban infrastructure, coffee fields in areas such as South of Minas and Zona da Mata were unlikely to be negatively impacted, and indeed, could benefit from the extra moisture. Still, problems abound for rural infrastructure with the collapse of several bridges and the deterioration of roads linking farms to co-op warehouses.

There were reports of landslides wiping out thousands of coffee trees at once, but these were isolated occurrences with no statistical significance. "We had this unfortunate case when a mudslide carried 30,000 coffee trees down the hill, also taking down the farmer's house, killing everyone," said Fernando Cerqueira, head of Coocafé, a coffee cooperative in Zona da Mata, Eastern Minas Gerais.

Cerqueira said one farmer in the region saw his warehouse collapse, with many bags carried away by floodwaters. But overall, he said, not much further harm was reported.

More to the south, where Brazil's largest arabica coffee exporter Cooxupé is based, rains were less violent, says Mario Ferraz de Araújo, a manager overseeing technical development for associated Cooxupé farmers. "Differently from other parts of the state, the rains here were smooth. They lasted for several days but fell regularly over time," Araújo said.

Haroldo Bonfá, a coffee analyst at Pharos consultancy, believed the rainfall was positive, in general. "It increased soil moisture and allowed for reservoirs to be replenished, which will be good for irrigation going forward."

In Espírito Santo, another state impacted by heavy rains and Brazil's no. 1 producer of robusta coffee, there was basically no damage. The main production areas were located further north from the places where flooding had displaced more than 10,000 people from their homes, according to agricultural research center Incaper.

"In the northern part of the state, where most coffee farms are located, the rains were good for the crops," said Abraão Verdin, a chief coffee researcher at Incaper. The experts said farmers might find it difficult to reach some of the fields for crop care activities, such as fungicide spreading, which could have negative implications for production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on solid results, but virus keeps safe-havens alive

Global equity markets edged higher on Wednesday on strong results from Apple and others but concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China kept a safe-haven bid in gold and the dollar alive.The yield on benchmark U.S. Treasuries and Germa...

Google temporarily shutting down all China offices - The Verge

Alphabet Incs Google is temporarily shutting down all its offices in China due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the country, technology website The Verge reported on Wednesday.The shutdown includes all offices in mainland China, Hong...

Shaken Caribbean tiptoes back to normal after shock of major quake

Shaken Caribbean residents and tourists said on Wednesday that life was returning to normal after a powerful earthquake struck the region and rattled nerves but spared the area from serious damage to property or loss of life.The magnitude 7...

UPDATE 1-Canada to evacuate citizens from flu-hit China region, warns against travel

Canada will evacuate about 160 of its citizens from the Chinese region that is the epicenter for the new coronavirus, and the government is urging others to avoid non-essential travel to China, a top official said on Wednesday.We have 160 C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020