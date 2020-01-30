Left Menu
Israel army says boosting presence in West Bank, near Gaza

  PTI
  Jerusalem
  Updated: 30-01-2020 00:58 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 00:58 IST
Jerusalem, Jan 29 (AFP) Israel's army said Wednesday it was deploying reinforcements in the occupied West Bank and near the Gaza border, amid Palestinian anger over US President Donald Trump's peace plan. "Following the ongoing situation assessment, it has been decided to reinforce the Judea and Samaria and Gaza Divisions with additional combat troops," the army said in a statement, using the biblical terms for the West Bank.

It did not give more details on the redeployments. Small protests took place in multiple places in the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip Wednesday, a day after Trump announced his long-delayed peace plan.

Three Palestinians were shot during clashes in the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said. Trump's plan angered Palestinians by proposing Israel retain control over Jerusalem as its "undivided capital" and giving the Jewish state the green light to annex settlements in the West Bank.

Further demonstrations are expected in the coming days. Israeli forces are not inside the Gaza Strip, but Palestinian protests along the border fence have been common in recent years. (AFP) CPS

