Tesla beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Tesla Inc posted fourth-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Wednesday as the electric carmaker beat Wall Street estimates for vehicle deliveries.

Revenue rose to $7.38 billion from $7.23 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $7.02 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (https://bit.ly/2GvolcO)

