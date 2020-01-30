Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Tesla extends profit run, promises record production, driving stock up 13%

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 07:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 07:10 IST
UPDATE 6-Tesla extends profit run, promises record production, driving stock up 13%
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tesla Inc on Wednesday posted the second quarterly profit in a row on record vehicle deliveries and said it would produce more than 500,000 units this year, as the electric carmaker's shares surged to new highs.

Shares rose 13% after hours, reaching an all-time high and for the first time cracking the $600 mark as Tesla promised to "comfortably exceed" half a million deliveries, an increase by more than a third from the 367,500 it delivered last year. Tesla on Wednesday said the manufacturing process at its new Shanghai factory was running as expected and said it would increase production of its mass-market Model 3 due to strong demand in China.

The company also said it has started production of its new Model Y, an electric crossover utility vehicle, at its Fremont, California plant this month and plans to deliver the first models by the end of March, ahead of schedule. Wednesday's results suggest Tesla is looking at a more steady chapter after several tumultuous years marked by steep losses, production troubles and clashes with U.S. regulators.

And while Chief Executive Elon Musk made unusual comments during Wednesday's investor call, he avoided any embarrassing episodes that led him to apologize to Wall Street analysts in the past. Investors overall are betting that Tesla has overcome its many struggles and can compete with larger, better capitalized rivals to lead the industry on technological innovation for the next generation of cars.

Their approval also is a boon to Musk personally after his mercurial behavior and a series of scandals and public outbursts forced him to step down as chairman. Cost efficiencies and high production volumes should allow Tesla to ultimately reach industry-leading operating margins, the company said on Wednesday. It reported a 4.9% operating margin in the fourth quarter.

That Tesla is already starting Model Y production in Fremont was the most notable item in the release, Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin wrote in a note. "For a company that has always been late, this is a big improvement," he said.

Tesla initially did not expect to make the Model Y until late 2020 and then moved up its forecast to this summer and then beat even that deadline by several months. Tesla's cost efficiencies become apparent when comparing revenue and profit on a per-vehicle-basis. A review of Tesla's results showed that even though revenue per unit delivered rose by only 3% on a quarterly basis in the fourth quarter, operating profits per vehicle rose by roughly 19% in the same time. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2uMjS2U https://tmsnrt.rs/2uMjS2U))

Tesla is also trailing luxury carmaker rivals on steady profits per vehicle, a key metric closely watched by auto professionals to compare companies across the industry. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/311gEEr) Tesla's stock has more than doubled in value since the company posted a third-quarter profit, beat estimates for 2019 vehicle deliveries and ramped up production at its Gigafactory in China.

The latest rally pushed the company to a valuation of more than $104 billion and some analysts questioned the rationale. "It has a fantastic brand, formidable manufacturing capabilities and (by all accounts) a fabulous product; but is it really worth more than Volkswagen," said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Nicholas Hyett.

Tesla last week overtook the German company as the second most valuable carmaker behind Japan's Toyota Motor Corp . Key to Tesla's growth strategy is the company's $2 billion Shanghai factory, where it aims to produce 150,000 Model 3 sedans and later increase output to 250,000 a year, including the Model Y.

But as China tries to contain a rapidly spreading coronavirus, Tesla expects a delay of one and a half weeks in the ramp up of the Shanghai-built Model 3 due to a government-required factory shutdown. The Model Y production in California and the Shanghai factory ramp-up are also expected to "temporarily weigh on margins."

PRESSURE ON CASH PILE Tesla on Wednesday said its cash balance increased to $6.3 billion and total operating expenses rose less than 1% to $1.03 billion in the three last three months of 2019.

At the same time, however, Tesla's debt remains steady, amounting to $13.42 billion as of the end of 2019. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/38QgeU6) The company has been trying to keep a tight lid on costs but its new initiatives, which also include the construction of its first European factory in Germany, an electric pickup truck, a new generation of the Tesla Roadster and automated driving features, are likely to put a strain on its cash pile.

Musk on Wednesday also said Tesla would focus on ramping up battery production capacities in 2020 to be able to produce more vehicles. Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $105 million, or 56 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, from $140 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $7.38 billion from $7.23 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $7.02 billion. (https://bit.ly/2GvolcO) ($1 = 0.9014 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's women's football team quarantine 'pre-planned': AFC

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 30 AFP The decision to quarantine Chinas national womens team in an Australian hotel because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak was pre-planned, a top Asian football official said Thursday. The Chinese team is being kept i...

Rittich, Flames earn shootout win over Oilers

Andrew Mangiapane scored twice in regulation, Sean Monahan netted the lone shootout goal, and goaltender David Rittich sparkled yet again in the tiebreaking showdown as the visiting Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Wednesday nigh...

Grieving Lakers return to training after Bryant's death

The Los Angeles Lakers, reeling from the death of team icon Kobe Bryant, want to represent what Kobe was about as they press ahead with the NBA season, coach Frank Vogel said. We want to represent what Kobe was about more than anything, Vog...

Opposition parties to meet on Feb 1 to evolve joint strategy for budget session

Opposition parties are likely to meet after the budget presentation on February 1 to evolve a joint strategy for the upcoming Parliament session starting on Friday.Various parties have already held their individual strategy meets for the bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020