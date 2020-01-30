European shares skid as China epidemic fuels economic worry
European shares dropped on Thursday as concerns mounted about the economic impact of an epidemic in China that has now claimed 170 lives.
The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 0.9% by 0805 GMT, heading for its sharpest weekly decline in nearly four months. All major European subsectors were in the red with miners, which rely heavily on China for their metal exports, down 1.4%.
The energy index slipped 2.2%, pressured by losses in London-listed shares of Royal Dutch Shell after the company's quarterly profit missed expectations on weaker oil and gas prices. After the U.S. Federal Reserve stood pat on interest rates, as expected, investor attention now shifts to the Bank of England's decision due later in the day, with expectations of the first-rate cut in more than three years standing at nearly 50%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- China
- Royal Dutch Shell
- London
- Bank of England
- US Federal Reserve
ALSO READ
U.S.-China trade deal fully enforceable, documents to be released Wednesday-Mnuchin
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tread water ahead of signing of initial U.S.-China trade deal
UPDATE 1-Documents to show U.S.-China trade deal fully enforceable - Mnuchin
UPDATE 6-China to ramp up U.S. buys under trade deal, but skeptics question targets
UPDATE 1-Phase 1 commodity targets likely more than China can chew - analysts