Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Shot fired at Indian protest against citizenship law, one hurt

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 15:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 15:39 IST
UPDATE 2-Shot fired at Indian protest against citizenship law, one hurt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An unidentified man fired at a protest against India's new citizenship law near a university in Delhi on Thursday, wounding a student, witnesses said, the first such incident in the capital during more than a month of demonstrations. Witnesses said the man holding a gun shouted slogans against the protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia University, before firing at them.

"The police stood nearby," Ahmed Zahir, a witness, told Reuters. A Reuters photograph showed the man, dressed in a black jacket and brandishing a single-barrel weapon, standing meters away from dozens of policemen outside the university, where more than 1,000 protesters had gathered for a march.

Police later said they had detained the suspected gunman but gave no details. Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which fast-tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from three neighboring countries, have flared since last December.

Some of the biggest protests have taken place near the university, which police stormed in December. On Thursday, the police barricaded the road outside the university. A group of students, most of them women, were holding a sit-in near the barricade after they were stopped from marching to a memorial for independence leader Mahatma Gandhi on the anniversary of his assassination in 1948.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government insists the citizenship law is needed to help members of persecuted religious minorities who fled to India before 2015 from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. But protesters say the law, and a proposed national register for citizens discriminates against Muslims and violates India's secular constitution.

In recent days, leaders from Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have called for action against the protesters, who they term unpatriotic. This week, India's junior finance minister Anurag Thakur encouraged supporters at a state election rally in New Delhi to chant slogans calling for traitors to be shot, drawing a reprimand from the election commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-NFL-Marino says Chiefs QB Mahomes must savor precious Super Bowl shot

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may one day write his own chapter in the NFL record book but should make the most of his first Super Bowl appearance in case he never returns, according to Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino...

EasyJet partner starts developing engine for electric plane

British airline EasyJet has moved a step closer to commercial electric flying on short-haul routes after its partner said it would begin the development of engines for its electric narrow-body aircraft. Fully electric planes will only be ab...

Yemen's Houthis offer talks for prisoner swap with Sudan through Red Cross - TV

Yemens Houthi group are ready to hold talks with Sudan over an exchange of prisoners through the International Committee of the Red Cross, al-Masirah, the television channel run by the Iran-aligned group, said on Thursday.The Sudanese autho...

Coronavirus: Test results of nine samples awaited in T'gana

Results of tests on samples of nine people from Telangana for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus were awaited, Health authorities said on Thursday. So far, no positive case of the virus has been detected in the state since its outb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020