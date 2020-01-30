Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Air France cabin crews demand halt to China flights - union representatives

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 18:46 IST
UPDATE 1-Air France cabin crews demand halt to China flights - union representatives
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Unions at Air France have demanded the carrier stopped flying to China, cabin crew representatives told Reuters, amid concern that the flights may expose employees to the coronavirus and help spread infections.

The main Air France flight attendants' unions asked managers at a meeting on Wednesday to end the flights to Beijing and Shanghai, officials at the UNAC and SNPNC unions said. "When the staff see that other airlines have stopped flying there, their reaction is 'Why are we still going?'," UNAC president Flore Arrighi said.

European rivals including Lufthansa and British Airways have suspended China operations, but Air France and its Dutch stablemate KLM have maintained services on a reduced schedule reflecting a slump in demand. Air France said it had no immediate comment on its discussions with unions.

"Air France is monitoring the rapidly evolving situation in real-time," a spokesman said. "The health and safety of its crew remain the absolute priority." The number of deaths from the fast-spreading virus in China has risen to 170.

The call for a halt to China flights was raised during a full works council on Thursday, and some pilots' representatives also backed the demand, union officials said. Air France has already put in place a voluntary system allowing pilots and crew to opt-out of China flights with no loss of earnings, and shortened staff layovers in Beijing to try to reduce their potential exposure to the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nirav Modi's custody extended till Feb 27 in PNB fraud case, trial to begin on May 11

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi was remanded in custody till February 27, 2020, after he appeared before a UK court on Thursday via video link from his London prison. Modi, the prime accused in USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB fraud, ...

Holiday spots in southern Thailand face hard times after coronavirus outbreak

Thai tourist boat company Love Andaman is facing a bleak February after China banned all outbound group tours this week to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak.China is Thailands biggest source of foreign tourists, accounting for 28 perc...

UPDATE 2-Pompeo backs "Five Eyes" intelligence sharing despite UK decision on Huawei

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo endorsed Britains role on Thursday in a privileged system for sharing U.S. intelligence, playing down a rift over Londons decision to allow a Chinese firm to help build its new mobile phone network. On a ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. sanctions Iran's nuclear organisation, to renew waivers on Iran nuclear work - sources

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Irans nuclear entity and its top official, the Treasury Department said, but sources said it will allow Russian, Chinese and European firms to continue work at Iranian nuclear sites to make...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020