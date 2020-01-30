Ukraine to stop direct flights to China from Feb. 4

Ukraine will suspend direct flights to China over coronavirus fears from February 4, the deputy director of Kyiv's Boryspil airport was quoted as saying on Thursday.

"We expect three more flights of Ukraine International Airlines and SkyUp, which will take place on January 31, February 2 and 4. After this, there are no direct flights to China for a month," Interfax Ukraine quoted Oleh Struk as saying.

