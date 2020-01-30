Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Assault on Syria's Idlib pushes 700,000 to flee in potential 'international crisis' - U.S. envoy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Damascus
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 20:31 IST
UPDATE 1-Assault on Syria's Idlib pushes 700,000 to flee in potential 'international crisis' - U.S. envoy
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

An assault on rebel-held northwest Syria by government forces in recent days has pushed some 700,000 people to flee toward the Turkish border, raising the specter of an international crisis, U.S. Special Envoy for Syria James Jeffrey said on Thursday.

Backed by Russian airpower, government forces have rapidly advanced on Idlib since last week, upending an area where millions have taken refugees since the start of Syria's nearly nine-year war. Jeffrey told a news briefing that the Syrian government and Russian warplanes had hit Idlib with 200 airstrikes "mainly against civilians" in the past three days.

He said the assault had set "700,000 people who are already internally displaced on the move once again toward the Turkish border, which will then create an international crisis". Moscow and Damascus say they are fighting jihadist militants who have stepped up attacks on civilians in Aleppo, but rights groups and rescue workers say airstrikes have demolished hospitals, schools and hit other civilian areas.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Ankara was losing patience with the Idlib assault and would retaliate against any attack on its 12 observation posts in the area. Turkey already hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees and fears millions more could soon cross the frontier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump rape accuser seeks DNA sample from U.S. president

An Elle magazine advice columnist who is suing Donald Trump for defamation for denying he raped her approximately 24 years ago wants the U.S. president to provide a DNA sample to see if he came into contact with the dress she said she wore....

Two first coronavirus cases confirmed in Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Thursday said there were two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Italy, the first two in the country since the emergency exploded. Conte said Italy had closed air traffic to and from China.We have two ...

China to release winter and spring vegetable reserves to ease supply shortages-Xinhua

China will release winter and spring vegetable reserves in major northern cities to ease supply shortages amid the new coronavirus outbreak, state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.It said the move was announced in a circular publishe...

POLL-Movin' on up: Bloomberg glides past Warren to No.3 in Democratic race

After steadily rising in popularity over the last several weeks, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg appears to have surpassed U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren among registered voters for the 2020 Democratic nomination, according to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020