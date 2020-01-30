France confirms sixth case of infection with coronavirus
France has confirmed a sixth case of infection by the new coronavirus from China, a French health official said on Thursday.
France confirmed its first three cases of the Wuhan coronavirus on Friday, a fourth case on Tuesday and a fifth case on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
