China Vanke offers to halve rents for south China tenants amid virus outbreak

Property developer China Vanke said on Friday that it will halve rents for commercial tenants in over 50 projects based in southern China between Feb. 1 to 29, amid a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The company made the announcement in a statement published on one of its official WeChat accounts.

