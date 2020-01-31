Left Menu
China Vanke offers to halve rents for south China tenants amid virus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • Beijing
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 08:29 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 08:20 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Property developer China Vanke said on Friday that it will halve rents for commercial tenants in over 50 projects based in southern China between Feb. 1 to 29, amid a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The company made the announcement in a statement published on one of its official WeChat accounts.

