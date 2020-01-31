Japan urges citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to all of China
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament on Friday the government has decided to raise its infectious disease advisory level for China, excluding Hubei province, to 2, urging citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to the country.
The government is already telling its citizens not to take any trips to China's central province of Hubei.
Wuhan, the epicentre of the newly-identified coronavirus outbreak, is located in Hubei.
