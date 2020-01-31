REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL CHINA-HEALTH/

U.S. warns citizens against travel to China as virus toll tops 200 The U.S. government warned Americans not to travel to China as the death toll from a new coronavirus reached 213 on Friday and the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency.

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/ State of emergency declared as bushfire threatens Australian capital

Australian officials declared a state of emergency for the capital city of Canberra and surrounding regions on Friday, as soaring temperatures and strong winds threatened to propel a large bushfire beyond the control of firefighters. U.S.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT Democrats' bid for new Trump impeachment witnesses likely to fall short

Democrats appeared to have fallen short on Thursday in their bid to garner the votes needed to call witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, clearing the way for his likely acquittal as early as this weekend. FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/BLOOMBERG

Bloomberg tackles gun violence, Trump touts victories in Super Bowl ads Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg and U.S. President Donald Trump will promote anti-gun violence and economic milestones in multimillion-dollar ads, in an effort to win over the 100 million Americans expected to watch the National Football League's Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

BUSINESS AMAZON.COM-RESULTS/

Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping pays dividends, stock up 13% Amazon.com Inc on Thursday posted holiday quarter results well above expectations as the expansion of its one-day shipping program came under budget and membership in its Prime loyalty club notched a 50% rise in two years.

VISA-RESULTS/ Visa sees muted revenue growth in 2020, shares fall 3%

Visa Inc on Thursday fell short of analysts' estimate for first-quarter revenue and said revenue this year would be crimped by incentives it provide to banking clients, sending its shares down nearly 3%. ENTERTAINMENT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/HALFTIME-SHOW Bryant death has Lopez and Shakira planning Super Bowl message

Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash has reminded everyone how fragile life is, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira said on Thursday, and the pop superstars plan to use their Super Bowl halftime show to convey that message. USA-SOLAR TELESCOPE/SUN IMAGES

New telescope reveals sun's surface in closest detail yet Images from a powerful new telescope installed on top of a volcano in Hawaii show the surface of the sun in the closest detail yet, revealing features as small as 30km (18 miles) across.

SPORTS NFL-FOOTBALL-SUPERBOWL/

Players say safety key in debate over 17-game regular season Members of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) on Thursday said player safety would have to come first amid discussions over the potential addition of a 17th game to the regular season.

GOLF-PHOENIX/ Clark takes Phoenix lead with best score of PGA Tour career

Wyndham Clark shot the best score of his PGA Tour career, a 10-under-par 61, to take the first-round lead at the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS SAFRICA-ESKOM/ (TV)

New CEO of S.Africa's Eskom holds first briefing The new CEO of South Africa's ailing power utility Eskom, Andre de Ruyter will on Friday speak for the first time at its quarterly briefing on operational performance. Eskom supplies 90% of South Africa's power, but has struggled to keep the lights on amid financial and technical problems.

31 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT EU-KOSOVO/ (TV)

Josep Borell, EU High Representative visits Serbia During his visit to Kosovo, Josep Borell European Union's High Representative would meet top officials, representatives of NGOs, political parties in Pristina.

31 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND (TV)

Irish PM speech on Brexit Leo Varadkar, behind in opinion polls ahead of a Feb. 8 election, to give a speech on Ireland’s role in the European Union after Brexit on the day Britain leaves the EU.

31 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT BRAZIL-TOURISM/

U.S. travel to Brazil soars 39% with visa waiver The number of Americans booking flights to Brazil has jumped 39% since the Bolsonaro government waived visas for U.S. citizens, according to the head of the official tourism agency Embratur, Gilson Machado, who told Reuters of his plans to attract more.

31 Jan 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/CHANGES (PIX)

Through the Brexit looking glass: What changes and what stays the same? Brexit is the United Kingdom's biggest geopolitical move in decades so what will change and what will stay the same?

31 Jan 12:25 ET / 17:25 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV)

Trump stands trial in U.S. Senate U.S. President Donald Trump stands trial in U.S. Senate, charged with abuse of office and obstruction of Congress, only third U.S. president in history to go on trial in the chamber.

31 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

FRANCE-ENVIRONMENT/LANDRIGHTS (PIX) (TV) French couple living off-grid wants to leave a trace

A young couple living off-grid in their wood-and-straw cabin in a forest in central France are the driving force behind the "Desobeissance fertile" (Fertile Disobediance) movement that links back-to-nature enthusiasts with landowners willing to let them build dwellings on their land. 31 Jan 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE MARYLAND-COAST GUARD/

U.S. Coast Guard officer said plot attacks to be sentenced on weapons, drug charges A U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant who prosecutors said was plotting to attack Democratic politicians and TV personalities is scheduled to be sentenced on charges of illegally possessing weapons and drugs to which he pleaded guilty in October. Christopher Paul Hasson, 50, who has been in federal custody since his arrest in February.

31 Jan 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Weinstein accuser expected to testify about alleged rape, relationship with producer A onetime aspiring actress who prosecutors say maintained a relationship with Weinstein after he raped her because she felt "trapped" is expected to testify against the former Hollywood producer at his Manhattan criminal trial on Friday.

31 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

KENYA-FUEL/ Dirty fuels, begone! Kenyan company sells cooking gas to low income families

When dusk blankets Nairobi, tiny tongues of flame lick blackened cooking pots in poorer areas like as dinners simmer over charcoal fires. Charcoal is a major polluter and driver of deforestation - but new Kenyan company MGAS company may have a solution for the three billion people in the world without access to clean cooking fuel. 31 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GLOBAL-OIL/MAJORS Oil majors grapple with low prices and weak margins

Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, and Exxon Mobil have been beset on all sides: falling oil and natural gas prices, weakened margins in chemicals and refining, and growing investor discontent with their response to a warming planet. Their most recent earnings show they're trying to tackle them all - at best - through asset sales, even as they maintain plans to keep spending. 31 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

INDIA-BUDGET/SURVEY India will forecast its growth for next fiscal, highlight challenges in its economic survey

Indian government will table its economic survey in the parliament on Friday that will layout the state of Asia's third largest economy and forecast growth for the next year. The survey due at around 7:30 am GMT will provide cues to the federal budget the following day that will test Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to steer the country through a deep economic slowdown at a time when he is facing backlash against the new controversial citizenship law. 31 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE POLAND-LOCKHEED/ (PIX) (TV)

Poland to sign $4.6 bln F-35 fighter jet deal Poland will sign a contract worth $4.6 billion for 32 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets in Deblin, eastern Poland.

31 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

