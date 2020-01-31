Left Menu
Kremlin: Russia deeply concerned by attacks on Syria govt forces

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia was fully compliant with its obligations in Syria's Idlib region, but that it was deeply concerned about what it said were aggressive militant attacks on Syrian government forces and Russia's Hmeimim airbase.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday accused Russia of violating agreements aimed at stemming the conflict and that Ankara was losing patience with the military assault in Idlib.

