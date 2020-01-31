Left Menu
Development News Edition

US, India cooperation in Indo-Pacific based on shared commitment to uphold rule of law: State Dept

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 16:30 IST
US, India cooperation in Indo-Pacific based on shared commitment to uphold rule of law: State Dept
Image Credit: Flickr

Underscoring the important role of India in America's Indo-Pacific strategy, a US official has said the partnership between the two nations in the region stands on a shared commitment to upholding the rule of law, freedom of navigation and counter-terrorism cooperation and there was no difference in their approach in the area. Briefing the media about US President Donald Trump's vision in the Indo Pacific, Jonathan Henick, Deputy Assistant Secretary For Central Asia, said America, under its renewed commitment to the Indo-Pacific, was strengthening relations with partner nations that share the value of freedom and openness.

It includes growing our broad and multi-faceted strategic partnership with India, he said. America's focus in the region is to safeguard and advance the core principles like respect for rule of law, national sovereignty, freedom of navigation, open market, good governance, transparency and democratic institutions, Henick said.

"These include a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, democratic values, rule of law, and private sector-led development," he said. "The India-US partnership stands on a shared commitment to uphold the rule of law, freedom of navigation, democratic values, counter-terrorism cooperation, and private sector-led economic growth, so it is not surprising that there is virtually no daylight in our approaches to the Indo-Pacific," he added.

In November 2017, President Trump outlined a vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, a biogeographic region comprising the tropical waters of the Indian Ocean, the western and central Pacific Ocean. Henick said there is some misconception that the US wants to exclude some nations from it.

The US has been pushing for a broader role by India in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region. India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military maneuvering in the region.

"We encourage and welcome all countries in the region to commit to and act in accordance with the principles" that the Indo-Pacific vision is based on and be a part of it. Walter Douglas, a Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, when asked whether America's strategy wants to exclude China, said the US' Indo-Pacific strategy excludes no nation.

He said that although the approach to the Indo-Pacific has been called a strategy, "it is really a vision for how we see the region going forward". "It is a restatement and upgrading, and the inclusion of India in this wider vision" because it can bring prosperity to the region," he added.

Douglas said that America''s "vision" of the Indo-Pacific extends from the west coast of India to the west coast of the US from Mongolia down to the bottom of New Zealand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Chinese city of Wuhan says it should have acted sooner to contain virus

Wuhan, the epicentre of a coronavirus that has quickly spread beyond Chinas borders in recent days, should have taken measures sooner to contain it, the citys Communist Party chief said on Friday.The impact of the virus on the rest of China...

Egypt's population nears 100 million, putting pressure on resources and jobs

Sitting in her sisters apartment on a noisy Cairo street, Rania Sayed one day hopes to leave a city that is becoming more congested as Egypts population ticks up to 100 million, a milestone it will pass next month.Like many others, she want...

Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to Chinese destinations

Vietnam Airlines will suspend its flights to destinations in China from next week over coronavirus concerns, the company said on Friday. Its flights between Vietnam and Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen will be suspended from Tuesday, ...

ITC Q3 net profit jumps 29 pc at Rs 4,047.87 crore

FMCG major ITC on Friday reported a 29.03 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,047.87 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,136.95 crore in the October-December quar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020