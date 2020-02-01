REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL CHINA-HEALTH/

China chides 'mean' U.S. for travel warning as virus impact spreads The United States angered China on Friday with a warning to Americans not to travel there because of a coronavirus epidemic that has rattled the global economy with increasing disruption to business supply lines.

BRITAIN-EU/ UK flag lowered in Brussels as Britain cuts loose from EU

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union on Friday with a mixture of joy, anger and indifference, casting off into the unknown in one of the biggest blows yet to Europe’s attempt to forge unity from the ruins of World War Two. U.S.

USA-IMMIGRATION-BAN/ Trump to expand travel ban to six additional countries: U.S. official

U.S. President Donald Trump will issue an expanded version of his travel ban on Friday, a U.S. official said, a move that could affect thousands of immigrants and reignite debate over whether the policy discriminates against Muslims. USA-ELECTION-IOWA-LATINOS/

Iowa's fast-growing Latino community gets new attention from Democrats Latinos in Iowa, overlooked as a political force for years in the state that kicks off the U.S. presidential race, have been getting unprecedented attention in a too-close-to-call Democratic White House nominating fight.

BUSINESS BAYER-GLYPHOSATE-SETTLEMENT/

Bayer considers new tactic in Roundup settlement talks As Bayer AG tries to settle U.S. lawsuits claiming that its weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, the company is considering a proposal that would bar plaintiffs’ lawyers involved in the litigation from advertising for new clients, according to a person familiar with the matter.

CHINA-HEALTH-AIRLINES/ Pilots, flight attendants demand flights to China stop as virus fear mounts worldwide

Pilots and flight attendants are demanding airlines stop flights to China as health officials declare a global emergency over the rapidly spreading coronavirus, with American Airlines’ pilots filing a lawsuit seeking an immediate halt. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/ Accuser says Weinstein raped her, likens former producer to 'Jekyll and Hyde'

A onetime aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while she was in an “extremely degrading” relationship with the movie producer. NETFLIX-INC-CONTENT-SANDLER/

Adam Sandler to make four new movies for Netflix Actor and comedian Adam Sandler has reached a deal with Netflix Inc to make four new movies for the global streaming service, the company said on Friday.

SPORTS PEOPLE-KOBE-BRYANT-HELICOPTER/

Helicopter in Kobe Bryant crash lacked certificate to fly in fog The company whose helicopter crashed and killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others on Sunday was not certified to fly in foggy conditions requiring pilots to use only cockpit instruments, U.S. officials said on Friday.

UNK-MOROCCO-OPEN-RECAP/ Ames shoots 69 to retain lead in Morocco

Stephen Ames shot a 3-under-par 69 on Friday to retain his lead by three strokes after the second round of the Morocco Champions in Marrakech. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS INDIA-BUDGET/ (PIX) (TV)

India to announce FY 2020-21 budget Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present annual budget for financial year 2020-21 in the parliament.

1 Feb 23:30 ET / 04:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BELARUS-USA/POMPEO (PIX) (TV) U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo visits Belarus, to meet Lukashenko

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo comes to Belarus on his first official visit, and is expected to meet President Alexander Lukashenko. 1 Feb

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-TAKEAWAYS After Trump's acquittal, Democrats must wonder whether it was worth it

After more than four months of high-pitched, high-octane drama, President Donald Trump’s acquittal leaves a president accused of abusing his power firmly entrenched in office and perhaps newly emboldened, while Democrats and Republicans alike now nervously cast an eye ahead to see if political repercussions await. 1 Feb

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-QUOTES FACTBOX-Best quotes from impeachment trial of Trump

Running factbox on best quotes from trial. 1 Feb

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/PROTESTS (PIX) Super Bowl fuels resentment in one long-suffering Miami community

Miami may be a city of grand spectacles and flashy parties, but in one bedroom community, Sunday's Super Bowl is anything but welcome. Residents of Miami Gardens, the mostly-black, working-class city surrounding Hard Rock Stadium, say the event exacerbates a sense of disregard from Miami's leaders, and the Dolphins NFL franchise. The community is feuding with the Dolphins over a proposed partnership with Liberty Media Corp to bring Formula One racing to Hard Rock Stadium, amid fears of noise and air pollution. Other events -- like the Miami Open tennis tournament and the Rolling Loud concert series -- have also relocated to Hard Rock after wealthier communities turned them away. Miami Gardens residents say it's part of a trend of racial and socioeconomic bias, and are planning a protest outside the Super Bowl on Sunday. 1 Feb

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT Trump stands trial in U.S. Senate

U.S. President Donald Trump stands trial in U.S. Senate, charged with abuse of office and obstruction of Congress, only third U.S. president in history to go on trial in the chamber. 1 Feb

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-WHATNEXT FACTBOX-Developments to expect in Trump’s impeachment trial

Running factbox on what developments to expect in U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in U.S. Senate.

1 Feb

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.