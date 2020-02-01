Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK govt pulls staff, families from China as virus spreads

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 20:11 IST
UK govt pulls staff, families from China as virus spreads
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Britain on Saturday said it was temporarily withdrawing some staff and their families from its diplomatic sites in China, as Beijing struggles to contain the nationwide new coronavirus epidemic. The decision, which follows a similar move by the United States this week, came as the death toll from the outbreak soared to 259 and the total number of cases neared 12,000 within China.

The SARS-like virus has also begun to spread around the world, with more than 100 infections reported in more than 20 countries. "We are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our staff and their families," a spokesman for the British Foreign Office said.

"We are therefore temporarily withdrawing some UK staff, and their dependents from our embassy and consulates in China." He added that Britain's ambassador in Beijing and the staff needed to continue critical work will remain and that British nationals in China would still have access to constant consular assistance. The United States, which on Friday temporarily banned the entry of foreign nationals who had traveled to China over the past two weeks, has also made similar changes.

On Wednesday, it authorized the departure of non-emergency government employees and their family members from its offices in Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenyang. And on Friday, it ordered all relatives of staff members under the age of 21 to leave China immediately.

A spokesman for the US Embassy in Beijing said it made the decision "out of an abundance of caution related to logistical disruptions stemming from restricted transportation and overwhelmed hospitals related to the novel coronavirus". British health officials on Friday confirmed the first cases in the UK after two members of the same family tested positive for the virus.

One of the two individuals is a student at the University of York, a university spokesman said Saturday. AFP understands that both had traveled to China recently.

Also on Friday, 83 British citizens returned on a UK government-chartered flight from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the epidemic. They were immediately taken to a hospital in northwest England for a two-week quarantine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Aditya Roy Kapoor allows peek into upcoming romantic-thriller 'Malang'

Malang lead actor Sidharth Malhotra dropped another short clip on social media revealing a bit more about the films plot. The actor took to his Instagram and shared what looks like a second trailer on Saturday. In the clip, some nerve-wrack...

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Stormers blow Hurricanes away but lose Kolisi to injury

South Africas Stormers got their Super Rugby season off to an impressive start with a 27-0 bonus-point victory over the Wellington Hurricanes at Newlands, but will be sweating over the fitness of Siya Kolisi who was forced off in the first ...

NBFC players say budget offers some hope, finally

The non-banking finance sector, which has been down in the dumps since September 2018, has heaved a sigh of relief with the Union Budget offering a slew of measures to boost their liquidity and asset recovery. The shadow banking sector, whi...

UPDATE 1-Syrian rebels launch car bomb attacks west of Aleppo

Syrian insurgents carried out at least three car bomb attacks against government forces west of Aleppo on Saturday and opened a new front northeast of the city, and attempted fightback after territorial advances by Damascus.Backed by Russia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020