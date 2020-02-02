Kazakhstan evacuates 83 citizens from China's Wuhan
Kazakhstan has evacuated 83 of its citizens, mostly students, from the Chinese city of Wuhan which is the epicentre of a new coronavirus epidemic, Kazakhstan's government said on Sunday.
The Kazakh airplane also took an undisclosed number of Kyrgyz, Belarusian and Armenian citizens, the cabinet said in a statement. The evacuees would be quarantined and tested, it added.
