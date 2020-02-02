Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus death toll rises to 305 as Philippines reports first casualty outside China

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 14:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 14:07 IST
Coronavirus death toll rises to 305 as Philippines reports first casualty outside China
Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus outbreak has killed 305 people and infected 14,562 others as the Philippines on Sunday reported the first death outside China from the epidemic that has spread to 25 countries, including India, the US, the UK and Russia. The Philippines on Sunday reported the first coronavirus death outside mainland China, hours after China's National Health Commission said a total of 304 people had died from the disease till Saturday.

In China, all the deaths were reported in Hubei Province - the epicenter of the virus outbreak, according to the commission. The virus, which has infected more than 14,562 people, continues to spread beyond China.

The victim in the Philippines was a 44-year-old Chinese man, who died on February 1. He was the companion of a 38-year-old Chinese woman, who arrived in the Philippines from Wuhan on January 21 after traveling through Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post reported. "This is the first reported death outside China," said the World Health Organisation representative to the Philippines, Rabindra Abeyasinghe.

On Sunday, India airlifted a second batch of 323 stranded Indians and seven Maldivian citizens from coronavirus-hit Wuhan city, taking the total number of people evacuated to 654. Air India's jumbo B747 made two flights to Wuhan city - the ground zero of the coronavirus epidemic. In the first flight on early Saturday, 324 Indians were evacuated and on Sunday another 323 Indians and seven Maldivian citizens were flown back.

The Indian Army has set up a quarantine facility in Manesar near Delhi to keep those evacuated from the virus-hit province. They would be monitored for any signs of infection for two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members. The virus that emerged in late December in Hubei province capital Wuhan has now spread to 25 countries, including India where a second case of coronavirus was reported from Kerala on Sunday.

India's first novel coronavirus case was also reported from Kerala with a student testing positive. The United Arab Emirates also confirmed a new case of the coronavirus, taking the total number of people affected by the disease in the Gulf country to five. The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) on Saturday said the new case involves a Chinese traveling from Wuhan.

Meanwhile, the National Health Commission in China said that 4,562 new suspected cases were reported on Saturday. On Saturday, 315 patients became seriously ill and 85 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, the Commission said.

The commission added that 2,110 patients remained in severe condition, and 19,544 people were suspected of being infected with the virus. A total of 328 people have been discharged from hospital after recovery.

The commission said 1,63,844 close contacts had been traced, adding that among them, 8,044 were discharged from medical observation on Saturday, with 1,37,594 others still under medical observation, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. While India, the US, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and many countries evacuated their nationals from Wuhan, the Pakistani government - despite strong criticism from the opposition - has declined pleas by several hundred Pakistani students in Wuhan to airlift them.

Pakistan's Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi on Sunday said that Pakistani students should not be evacuated from Wuhan as medical facilities back home do not meet the standards required to treat a patient diagnosed with coronavirus, Geo News reported. Hashmi's remarks came a day after Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that the government will not bring its citizens despite multiple requests from the students and their families for immediate evacuation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Israel launches strikes on Gaza after rockets fired

Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Sunday in retaliation for projectiles fired from the Palestinian enclave into southern Israel, the army said. Military jets and helicopters struck targets linked to Hamas, the Islamist grou...

'How plants balance weight during growth decoded'

Researchers have conducted an experiment to show that plants balance their increasing weight by thickening their stems, indicating they may be able to sense their own size, and develop accordingly. To test their theory that plants possess a...

'Malang Hui' track from 'Malang' to be released tomorrow

Disha Patani on Sunday announced that her next song from the upcoming film Malang will be released tomorrow. The song by the name Malang Hui will feature Patani in the video.The 27-year-old actor shared a poster of the song on Instagram whe...

T20 finish for Diksha, Madan settles for 32nd place at Ballarat Icons in Australia

Diksha Dagar and Astha Madan, both shot three-over 74 each to finish T-20 and T-32 respectively at the 2020 Ballarat Icons Pro-am at Ballarat Golf Club here today. Diksa 71-74 finished the 36-hole Pro-AM event at one-over 145, while Madan 7...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020