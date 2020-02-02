French defence ministry to send 600 more troops to Africa's Sahel
France will deploy 600 more soldiers in the fight against Islamists militants in Africa's Sahel, south of the Sahara, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Sunday.
The reinforcements would mostly be sent to the area between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, Parly said in a statement. Another part would join the G5 Sahel forces.
France has about 4,500 troops already operating in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Florence Parly
- France
- Sahel
- Africa
- Sahara
- Islamists
- Mali
- Burkina Faso
- Niger
ALSO READ
South African Tourism set to roll out e-visa facility for Indian tourists
UPDATE 3-Cricket-England's Bess claims five wickets as South Africa hang on
UPDATE 2-Cricket-England's Bess claims five wickets as South Africa hang on
Cricket-Broad rips through South Africa tail, England enforce follow-on
South African Airways says flights operating as normal