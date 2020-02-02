Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-EXCLUSIVE-Lebanon spells out 'painful steps' required in financial rescue plan -draft

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 21:43 IST
UPDATE 1-EXCLUSIVE-Lebanon spells out 'painful steps' required in financial rescue plan -draft
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

A policy statement by Lebanon's new government calls for interest rate cuts and bank recapitalization in a rescue plan that includes "painful steps" to address a financial crisis, according to a draft seen by Reuters on Sunday. The policy statement, on which the new government will seek a confidence vote in parliament, may still be amended. It was agreed on Saturday by a cabinet committee that we will meet again on Monday to give its final approval.

The government, formed on Jan. 21 after the previous one was toppled by protests in October, warned Lebanese in the policy statement that it must quickly take "painful" steps to avoid "total collapse". "It is not possible for any rescue plan to succeed if we do not reduce interest rates on loans and deposits in order to revitalize the economy and lower the cost of debt," said the statement.

Lebanon is suffering a crippling dollar shortage and has one of the world's highest levels of public debt. It must decide quickly how to deal with a $1.2 billion Eurobond maturing in March. The statement called international donors to provide soft loans to help meet the treasury's financing needs, though it did not name any institutions or say how much was required.

Policy proposals included expediting a second licensing round for oil and gas exploration, appointing a new electricity sector regulator, and raising tax revenues with a better collection and a progressive income tax.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Intruder sneaks into Bhopal airport, caught on apron area:CISF

In a major security breach, a 25-year-old man on Sunday evening sneaked into the Madhya Pradesh governments hangar inter-connected to the Raja Bhoj airport here and damaged a parked helicopter before running towards the apron area where a f...

Blue Jackets LW Gerbe signs two-year, two-way deal

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nathan Gerbe signed a two-year, two-way NHLAmerican Hockey League contract extension through the 2021-22 season, the team announced on Sunday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team.Gerbe, 32, has col...

'Thappad' trailer shoots up to 10 million views

Thappad featuring Taapsee Pannu was dropped on Friday and within two days span, it has shot up to an overwhelming 10 million views. The leading actor took to her Instagram account to share the pleasing response to the trailer from audiences...

Cyber Cell arrests two women for spreading misinformation about coronavirus, says Kerala Minister

Kerala Minister VS Sunil Kumar on Sunday said that the Cyber Cell has arrested two women for spreading misinformation about the deadly coronavirus that traces its origins from the seafood market in the central Chinese province of Wuhan. Cyb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020