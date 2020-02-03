France's Renault extends Wuhan plant closure to Feb. 13
French carmaker Renault will extend a shutdown at its factory in China's Wuhan until Feb. 13, in line with the Chinese government's guidance over the coronavirus for workers in the city and extended Lunar New year holidays, a spokeswoman said on Monday.
Renault's plant, where it employs around 2,000 people, had been to re-open on Feb. 10.
Other carmakers in the area, including French rival PSA Group, which makes Peugeot cars, have taken similar measures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix plans new French-language series
Soccer-Sarabia strikes late to send PSG through in French Cup
BRIEF-French CGT union says will run minimum service at two LNG terminals
UPDATE 1-Strikes to hit French economy by 0.1 percentage points -Le Maire
Cavani asks to leave PSG for Atletico Madrid, say French giants