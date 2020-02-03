Left Menu
China decries travel, visa measures taken against WHO advice on virus

  Reuters
  • |
  Beijing
  • |
  Updated: 03-02-2020 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 15:56 IST
Representative Image

China on Monday decried some countries for denying entry to people from Hubei province, at the center of the coronavirus outbreak, and canceling of flights, as going against WHO recommendations not to take unnecessary or excessive measures.

In a speech to the World Health Organization's Executive Board, which opened a six-day session in Geneva, China's delegate said the international community needed to treat the new virus outbreak objectively, fairly, and not "deliberately create panic" among the general public.

The Chinese government will continue to take a "responsible attitude" toward its people's health, rigorously implement control measures and work to halt further spread of the virus, he said. It would continue to share information with the WHO, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan "as always", he added.

