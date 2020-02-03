Chile economic activity up 1.1% in December

Chile's economic activity rose 1.1% in December from the same month a year ago, the central bank said on Monday, beating expectations after months of protests rocked the South American nation.

The IMACEC economic activity index encompasses about 90% of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

