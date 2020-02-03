Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal welcomes dos Santos' sales of stakes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Lisbon
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 17:30 IST
Portugal welcomes dos Santos' sales of stakes
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

It's good news that Angola's Isabel dos Santos has decided to sell her investments in Portuguese companies, Portugal's Economy minister Pedro Siza Vieira told Reuters, saying that would avoid any potential damage to them as she battles fraud charges. The billionaire, whose father Jose Eduardo dos Santos was Angola's president for 38 years until 2017, last month was named by the country as a suspect over alleged mismanagement and misappropriation of funds while she was chairwoman of state oil firm Sonangol.

Also last month, hundreds of thousands of files about dos Santos dubbed the "Luanda Leaks" were released by several news organizations focussing on how she amassed a fortune estimated at more than $2 billion. Dos Santos, who denies any wrongdoing, holds significant stakes in Portugal's Eurobic bank, engineering firm Efacec, oil group Galp and telecoms company NOS.

Euro bis, where she is the biggest shareholder, and Efacec, where she owns 65%, have both said dos Santos has started the process of selling her stakes. "Her willingness to divest quickly is helpful," Siza Vieira said in an interview.

"This is a good step because we want to avoid any reputational damage impacts in the activity of these companies," he said, adding that judicial investigations had to run their course and that he was not preempting their conclusions. Dos Santos, Eurobic, and Efacec did not immediately comment. Galp and NOS declined to comment.

The Bank of Portugal said last month it had asked Eurobic about Sonangol banking account transfers between Angola and Dubai. The central bank is also carrying out an inspection of Eurobic to assess its anti-money laundering safeguards. The unlisted bank said last month that it was complying with all requirements to prevent illegal transactions.

Portugal's prosecutor's office said it would investigate the files leaked by the media and Angola's public prosecutor is also looking into dos Santos' business dealings. "Society has become more intolerant with corruption, lack of transparency, tax evasion," Siza Vieira said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Drone presence forces Madrid's Barajas airport to close airspace

Madrids Adolfo Suarez-Barajas international airport closed its airspace on Monday for at least two hours after pilots spotted drones in the takeoff area alongside the airport, Spains transport ministry said.The airspace will remain closed u...

Brexit is gone; receding behind us: says UK PM Johnson in 1st major post-Brexit speech

The word Brexit is over and is receding behind us into history, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday in his first major speech since the UK formally left the European Union after 47 years of membership following the vote in f...

Ahead of Guyana presidential election, group revives debate over Exxon's deal

A report by a nonprofit watchdog group critical of Exxon Mobil Corps oil contract with Guyana has rekindled a debate over whether the deal is too generous to the company, just a month before a crucial presidential election.In a report httpw...

Mount not surprised with Abraham's impact on Chelsea

Chelseas Mason Mount has said that he is not surprised at all by Tammy Abrahams impact on the club this season. I am not very impressed at all. I know exactly what he is like. I have grown up knowing what kind of player he is and what he ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020