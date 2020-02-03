Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Medical flights start from Yemen's Sanaa in diplomatic breakthrough

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sana'a
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 17:48 IST
UPDATE 2-Medical flights start from Yemen's Sanaa in diplomatic breakthrough
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Flights carrying patients needing urgent medical attention began from the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, a long-sought confidence-building measure in diplomatic efforts to end the five-year war.

Sixteen passengers left on the first flight to Amman in Jordan, which took 18 months of negotiations to arrange, WHO representative in Sanaa Altaf Musani said. "The majority of the patients are women and children who suffer from conditions such as aggressive forms of cancer and brain tumors, or who need organ transplants and reconstructive surgeries," the WHO said on Twitter.

Supervised by the United Nations and WHO, the flights from Sanaa will go to Amman and Cairo in Egypt. "It is hoped these flights will enable the opening of regular medical 'bridge' flights for sick patients," said aid organization the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). "There is no justification for punishing very sick civilians by blocking them from accessing medical treatment."

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi from Sanaa in late 2014. A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in 2015 to try to restore Hadi. Although the Houthis control Sanaa airport, access is restricted by the coalition, which controls the air space. The airport has been closed to civilian flights since 2015 and only U.N. planes can land there currently, meaning thousands of people needing to travel abroad for medical attention have not been able to leave.

Re-opening the airport has been a major aim of U.N.-led peace talks and a key demand of the Houthi administration. The medical flights were the result of months of negotiations and the project had received an "extraordinary" amount of diplomatic support, U.N. Yemen Envoy Martin Griffiths said in an address to the Security Council last month.

The United Nations has been trying to re-launch political negotiations to end the war. Separately, Riyadh has been holding informal talks with the Houthis since late September about de-escalation. Griffiths held last-minute talks with Houthi authorities on Sunday regarding the plans, a diplomatic source said, adding that about 60 patients and relatives are expected to leave on flights this week.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthis' Supreme Revolutionary Committee, said 32,000 people are registered on medical evacuation lists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Drone presence forces Madrid's Barajas airport to close airspace

Madrids Adolfo Suarez-Barajas international airport closed its airspace on Monday for at least two hours after pilots spotted drones in the takeoff area alongside the airport, Spains transport ministry said.The airspace will remain closed u...

Brexit is gone; receding behind us: says UK PM Johnson in 1st major post-Brexit speech

The word Brexit is over and is receding behind us into history, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday in his first major speech since the UK formally left the European Union after 47 years of membership following the vote in f...

Ahead of Guyana presidential election, group revives debate over Exxon's deal

A report by a nonprofit watchdog group critical of Exxon Mobil Corps oil contract with Guyana has rekindled a debate over whether the deal is too generous to the company, just a month before a crucial presidential election.In a report httpw...

Mount not surprised with Abraham's impact on Chelsea

Chelseas Mason Mount has said that he is not surprised at all by Tammy Abrahams impact on the club this season. I am not very impressed at all. I know exactly what he is like. I have grown up knowing what kind of player he is and what he ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020