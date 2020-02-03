Flights rerouted as Madrid's Barajas airport closes due to drones

Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suarez airport closed for at least two hours on Monday after two pilots detected a drone flying near the takeoff area, said a spokeswoman for Enaire, the parent company of Spanish airport operator AENA.

Twenty-two flights were rerouted away from the capital's airport, according to AENA.

Spain's police are investigating.

