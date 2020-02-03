Madrid's Barajas airport gradually reopens after closure due to drone

Madrid's Barajas airport gradually reopened Monday afternoon after the detection of a drone by two pilots prompted a shutdown for more than an hour, said Enaire, the parent company of Spanish airport operator AENA.

Twenty-six flights were rerouted, AENA said on its Twitter account, adding the airport "is now in operation".

