Madrid's Barajas airport gradually reopens after closure due to drone

  • Updated: 03-02-2020 19:20 IST
  • Created: 03-02-2020 18:55 IST
Madrid's Barajas airport gradually reopens after closure due to drone
Madrid's Barajas airport gradually reopened Monday afternoon after the detection of a drone by two pilots prompted a shutdown for more than an hour, said Enaire, the parent company of Spanish airport operator AENA.

Twenty-six flights were rerouted, AENA said on its Twitter account, adding the airport "is now in operation".

