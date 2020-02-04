Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taranjt Singh Sandhu arrives in US as ambassador-designate, to present his credentials shortly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 06:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 06:56 IST
Taranjt Singh Sandhu arrives in US as ambassador-designate, to present his credentials shortly
Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Image Credit: ANI

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a career foreign service official, arrived here Monday as India's ambassador-designate to the United States. "Ambassador of India to the United States" Sandhu "arrived this morning and assumed charge," the Indian Embassy said in a tweet soon after his arrival.

He was given a warm welcome by the Deputy Ambassador, Amit Kumar, and other senior officials at the Indian Embassy here. A 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service Official, Sandhu has had two successful stints at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC -- the last one being as Deputy Ambassador from July 2013 to January 2017.

He succeeds Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who has been promoted as the Foreign Secretary. Sandhu till last week was India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka. Sandhu is soon expected to present his credentials to the US President Donald Trump at the White House.

One of the most experienced Indian diplomats on US affairs, Sandhu was Deputy Chief of Mission here from July 2013 to January 2017. Earlier, he was First Secretary (Political) at the Embassy of India, Washington, DC, responsible for liaison with the United States Congress from 1997 to 2000. He has also been at the Permanent Mission of India to United Nations, New York, from July 2005 to February 2009. Born on 23 January 1963 in a family of educationists, Sandhu studied at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, and graduated with History Honours from St. Stephens' College, Delhi.

He pursued a Master's Degree in International Relations at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. Sandhu is married to Reenat Sandhu, who is Ambassador of India to Italy.

In a distinguished career spanning over 30 years in the Indian Foreign Service since 1988, Sandhu started his diplomatic career from former Soviet Union (Russia) where he worked as Third Secretary (Political)/Second Secretary (Commercial) in the Indian Mission from 1990 to 1992. Following the breakup of Soviet Union, he was sent to open a new Embassy in Ukraine. He served as Head of Political and Administration Wings in the Indian Embassy in Kiev from 1992 to 1994.

Sandhu was Consul General of India in Frankfurt from September 2011 to July 2013. He has worked in the Ministry of External Affairs in various capacities: as Joint Secretary (United Nations) from March 2009 to August 2011; and later as Joint Secretary (Administration) heading the Human Resource Division. He was Officer on Special Duty (Press Relations), Ministry of External Affairs from December 1995 to March 1997, and was responsible for liaison with foreign media in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

TDP, BJP, PDF finalise their members for Select Committee to study bills on three-capital decision

The Telugu Desam Party TDP, Progressive Democratic Front PDF and the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP have finalised their members names for the Select Committee to study the two bills on the three-capital decision and decentralisation of Amarava...

G7 health ministers agree on coordinated approach to coronavirus

Health ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrial nations agreed to coordinate their response to dealing with the coronavirus in a conference call on Monday, the German Health Ministry said.The ministers agreed to coordinate - as ...

Seattle City Council passes resolution against CAA, NRC

The Seattle City Council, one of the most powerful city councils in the US, on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning Indias recently-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the National Register of Citizens NRC. Reaffirming Se...

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The number of deaths in China from the newly identified coronavirus, which emerged in Wuhan city in the central province of Hubei in December, has risen to 361, as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020