Taiwan calls China 'vile' for restricting island's access to WHO on coronavirus
Taiwan's foreign ministry said on Tuesday China is "vile" for restricting the island's access to WHO during the coronavirus outbreak, adding to tensions with Beijing over the growing health crisis.
China, where the outbreak began, said on Monday that it had shared full information on the virus with authorities in Taiwan, where there have been 10 confirmed cases, and that channels of communication were "unblocked".
