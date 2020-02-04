BOJ's Kuroda voices concern about economic impact of coronavirus

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the economic impact of the new coronavirus was a concern and he would pay "maximum attention" to its effect on Japan's economy and prices.

Kuroda, speaking in parliament, said China's economic presence was big and thus the impact from the virus could also be large.

