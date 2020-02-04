Left Menu
Coronavirus: India cancels valid visas to Chinese, foreigners who visited China in last two weeks

  PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  04-02-2020 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 12:57 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

As the coronavirus death toll mounted to 425, India on Tuesday further tightened visa rules by canceling the existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited the country in the last two weeks. On February 2, India temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travelers and foreigners residing in China in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The death toll in China's coronavirus rose sharply to 425 with 64 deaths on Monday and the number of those infected with the deadly disease rose to 20,438, Chinese health authorities said on Tuesday. "All those who are already in India (with regular or e-visa) and had traveled from China after January 15 are requested to contact the hotline number of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Government of India (+91-11-23978046 and email: ncov2019@gmail.com," the announcement by the Indian Embassy here said.

About the validity of the visas, it said the "Embassy of India and our Consulates have been receiving several queries from Chinese citizens as well as other foreign nationals, who are based out of China or visited China in the last 2 weeks, as to whether they can use their valid single/multiple entry visas to travel to India." "It is clarified that existing visas are no longer valid. Intending visitors to India should contact the Indian Embassy in Beijing (visa.beijing@mea.gov.in) or the Consulates in Shanghai (Ccons.shanghai@mea.gov.in) and Guangzhou (Visa.guangzhou@mea.gov.in) to apply afresh for an Indian visa. Indian Visa Application Centres (www.blsindia-china.com) in these cities may also be contacted in this regard," it said.

The Visa Section of the Embassy/Consulates of India in China can be contacted to ascertain the validity of visa before undertaking any visit to India, it said. The deadly virus has spread to more than 25 countries, including India.

India has reported three cases of the coronavirus. All three patients from Kerala recently returned from the affected Wuhan city. Currently, 647 Indians and seven Maldivians who have been evacuated from Wuhan and Hubei province are in 14-day quarantine at a medical camp in Manesar, near Delhi.

