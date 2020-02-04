U.N. Libya envoy says military factions ready to negotiate in Geneva
The U.N. envoy to Libya said on Tuesday there was a "genuine will to start negotiating" between rival factions as they started military talks in Geneva aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire in the North African country.
However, Ghassan Salame told reporters that an arms embargo was being violated by both sides and that new mercenaries were still arriving in Libya.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Libya
- UN
- North African
- Geneva
- Ghassan Salame
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares camp on high ground, oil up on Libya shutdown
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares camp on high ground, oil jumps on Libya shutdown
UN will stand with Libya as country works to compromise in good faith: Guterres
Australia boosts emergency funding for bushfire-affected businesses
Ron Mark departs for UK and Canada to meet with counterparts