U.N. Libya envoy says military factions ready to negotiate in Geneva

The U.N. envoy to Libya said on Tuesday there was a "genuine will to start negotiating" between rival factions as they started military talks in Geneva aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire in the North African country.

However, Ghassan Salame told reporters that an arms embargo was being violated by both sides and that new mercenaries were still arriving in Libya.

